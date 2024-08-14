Author Greg Hoffman’s New Book, "Scapegoat," is the Captivating, Unexpected True Story of the Author Being Accused of Bank Larceny
Recent release “Scapegoat” from Covenant Books author Greg Hoffman follows the author’s trial on bank larceny charges after being employed by an armored car service.
Cape Coral, FL, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Greg Hoffman, originally from Peoria, Illinois, has completed his new book, “Scapegoat”: a revealing work that sheds light on the author’s unthinkable experiences.
Author Greg Hoffman relocated to Florida in 1984. At that time, he was employed by Mariner Properties on Sanibel Island, where he worked in the hospitality industry. After that, he attended the Southwest Florida Criminal Justice Academy and, upon graduation, was employed with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Following that, he became employed at Florida Armored Car Service. He then went on to Florida Tour Line and Convention Services as a chauffeur for corporate conventions. Now he travels throughout the state of Florida, delivering food to prisons, jails, and corrections for a food service distribution company.
Hoffman writes, “The authorities produced evidence to convince a grand jury that a series of bank thefts were being charged against Gregory Hoffman. As they put their facts together, they believed they had enough evidence to convict. The district attorney agreed and authorized the prosecution. But did they really have proof that Mr. Hoffman actually stole the money? What really happened to the missing money? Enter the pages to find out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greg Hoffman’s new book invites readers to uncover the truth.
Readers can purchase “Scapegoat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
