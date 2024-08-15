Author Djime Boigny’s New Book, "A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences," Recounts Mystical Events of the Author’s Childhood to the Trials & Triumphs of His Adulthood

Recent release “A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences” from Covenant Books author Djime Boigny is a compelling memoir that shares the captivating story of Mukulu village's encounter with the Ark of Ezzillogazin, followed by the author’s remarkable journey from Chad to Sudan and finally to the United States.