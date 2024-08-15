Author Djime Boigny’s New Book, "A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences," Recounts Mystical Events of the Author’s Childhood to the Trials & Triumphs of His Adulthood
Recent release “A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences” from Covenant Books author Djime Boigny is a compelling memoir that shares the captivating story of Mukulu village's encounter with the Ark of Ezzillogazin, followed by the author’s remarkable journey from Chad to Sudan and finally to the United States.
Snellville, GA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Djime Boigny has completed his new book, “A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences”: a mesmerizing and captivating memoir that reveals mystical events that unfolded in the village of Mukulu during the author’s childhood and follows his remarkable odyssey from Chad to the United States, serving as a testament to transformative power of faith and perseverance.
Born in the quarter of Pourou-Mukulu, Guéra, Tchad, author Djime A. Boigny lived and studied in Tchad, Sudan, Kenya, and the USA, and graduated from Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC). Currently, he lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and four grown children. Prior to his retirement, Boigny worked with Avis Rent-a-Car, and is now fully active as a director of MoukouSolution Inc, a nonprofit organization to help underprivileged children in the rural area in Tchad with books and computers.
“A Village Boy’s Life and Rare Experiences” begins with a vivid depiction of the extraordinary phenomenon witnessed by the residents of Mukulu village—the departure of the Ark of Ezzillogazin from Mount Bello. Boigny vividly recalls the awe-inspiring moment when the oval of God illuminated the sky, leaving a lasting impact on the village and its inhabitants.
Boigny shares, “To tell my story and about my people of Mukulu Guera, who lived for forty-six years until they were rescued by Mission Egliste Evengelique de Metz-France in 1949. They opened a school in 1951. First time the people of Mukulu got an education and in touch with the world. We will continue thanking the Egliste for helping the people of Mukulu through the Ministry.”
But the author’s memoir is more than just a recounting of supernatural occurrences; it is also the deeply personal story of his own journey from childhood to adulthood. At age eleven, driven by hardship and a desire for a better life, Boigny embarks on a quest for opportunity in the city of Fort-Lamy (now N'Djamena). Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, including homelessness and uncertainty, Boigny's unwavering determination propels him forward on a path of self-discovery and growth.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Djime Boigny’s new book is a powerful journey of resilience, courage, and steadfast faith in the face of adversity that offers readers a profound reflection on the universal themes of identity, belonging, and the pursuit of knowledge and understanding. Through sharing his story, Boigny hopes to inspire readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover the enduring power of hope, faith, and the human spirit.
Readers can purchase “A Village Boy's Life and Rare Experiences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
