Providing Indiana K-12 CS Teachers Free PD & CodeHS Pro License Scholarships
CodeHS and the Indiana Department of Education are partnering to support computer science teachers across the state.
Indianapolis, IN, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CodeHS is proud to partner with the Indiana Department of Education to support computer science educators across the state through the Designing for Impact Next Level Computer Science Grant. This initiative aims to expand access to quality computer science education for all Indiana students by providing teachers with valuable resources and professional development opportunities.
In preparation for the 2024-25 school year, Indiana K-12 computer science and STEM teachers are invited to participate in free professional development workshops. These in-person workshops will be hosted in various locations across the state, covering topics from Efficient Lesson Planning with AI to Teaching Indiana Computer Science.
“By providing these professional development opportunities to educators across the state of Indiana, we aim to equip teachers with the knowledge and tools to run engaging computer science classes that foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation,” said Evelyn Hunter, VP of Curriculum at CodeHS.
Teachers who participate in an upcoming workshop will receive:
- CodeHS Pro License for the 24-25 school year
- $200 stipend upon completion
- Annual CodeHS PD Membership including on-demand webinars, mini PD courses, and live events throughout the year
-Certificate of participation for PGP points
Upcoming Professional Development Workshops:
- Getting Started Teaching with CodeHS
Date: August 17, 2024 | 9AM - 12PM CT
Location: Butler University, Indianapolis
- Getting Started Teaching with CodeHS
Date: August 17, 2024 | 9AM - 12PM CT
Location: Valparaiso University, Valparaiso
- Critical Thinking and Efficient Lesson Planning with AI
Date: August 31, 2024 | 9AM - 12PM CT
Location: Valparaiso University, Valparaiso
- Getting Started Teaching with CodeHS
Date: September 14th, 2024 | 12PM - 4PM CT
Location: Butler University, Indianapolis
- AI Workshop for Computer Science Teachers
Date: October 19, 2024 | 9AM - 12PM CT
Location: Butler University, Indianapolis
- AI Workshop for Computer Science Teachers
Date: October 19, 2024 | 9AM - 12PM CT
Location: Valparaiso University, Valparaiso
“This was such an impactful day of PD. I knew it would be good, but I didn't foresee how much it would help people and lead to collaboration,” says Misty Scheuneman, an educator from Lake Central and a participant in the summer 2024 CodeHS PD workshops.
Registration is now open for the fall workshops. To learn more and register, visit codehs.com/pd/indiana. Spaces are limited, so be sure to register early.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive computer science teaching platform providing schools with standards-aligned K-12 curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. Visit codehs.com to learn more.
