Author Sam Galanis’s New Book, "Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America," Offers Compelling Solutions to Problems Facing Contemporary Americans
Recent release “Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America” from Page Publishing author Sam Galanis is a thought-provoking examination of modern American existence. Through insightful discussions on politics, finance, and societal responsibilities, Galanis empowers readers to embrace critical thinking and actively participate in shaping a more informed and progressive society.
Southgate, MI, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sam Galanis, who holds a master’s in international relations as well as a law degree, has completed his new book, “Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America”: an eye-opening dive into the complexities and challenges shaping contemporary American society, transcending traditional narratives by exploring critical issues that affect politics, finance, and everyday life.
For over fifty-three years, author Sam Galanis served as a financial advisor and was a senior institutional consultant to public pension plans with the internationally recognized designation of CIMA (Certified Investment Management Analyst). The author is also a pilot with multi-engine and instrument ratings who owns and flies a Piper Cheyenne XXL aircraft (twin-engine turboprop), frequently on Wings of Mercy missions. His upbringing emphasized being honest and helping and caring for others, and he has always been interested in common sense solutions to areas of the nation’s economy and politics that can make life and the country better.
“‘Rational Thoughts: Commonsense Improvements to Life in America’ positions itself as a comprehensive guide delving into the intricacies of contemporary existence in the United States,” writes Galanis. “Within its pages, the book imparts insights into politics, finance, and both civilian and professional spheres, urging readers to engage in critical thinking and explore a spectrum of perspectives. Skillfully transcending superficial discussions, [I present] an indispensable companion, fostering positive transformations by promoting profound discussions on the interwoven elements shaping life in America over the years. The book encourages readers to reflect on their roles as citizens, consumers, and professionals, empowering them to contribute substantially to the ongoing evolution of the American way of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sam Galanis’s engaging and reflective work tackles pressing issues such as governance, economic policies, and social responsibilities in an approachable style. Drawing upon years of professional and personal observations, “Rational Thoughts” presents comprehensive insights that make it not only a compelling read but also an essential guide for those seeking to navigate and improve life in modern America.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
For over fifty-three years, author Sam Galanis served as a financial advisor and was a senior institutional consultant to public pension plans with the internationally recognized designation of CIMA (Certified Investment Management Analyst). The author is also a pilot with multi-engine and instrument ratings who owns and flies a Piper Cheyenne XXL aircraft (twin-engine turboprop), frequently on Wings of Mercy missions. His upbringing emphasized being honest and helping and caring for others, and he has always been interested in common sense solutions to areas of the nation’s economy and politics that can make life and the country better.
“‘Rational Thoughts: Commonsense Improvements to Life in America’ positions itself as a comprehensive guide delving into the intricacies of contemporary existence in the United States,” writes Galanis. “Within its pages, the book imparts insights into politics, finance, and both civilian and professional spheres, urging readers to engage in critical thinking and explore a spectrum of perspectives. Skillfully transcending superficial discussions, [I present] an indispensable companion, fostering positive transformations by promoting profound discussions on the interwoven elements shaping life in America over the years. The book encourages readers to reflect on their roles as citizens, consumers, and professionals, empowering them to contribute substantially to the ongoing evolution of the American way of life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sam Galanis’s engaging and reflective work tackles pressing issues such as governance, economic policies, and social responsibilities in an approachable style. Drawing upon years of professional and personal observations, “Rational Thoughts” presents comprehensive insights that make it not only a compelling read but also an essential guide for those seeking to navigate and improve life in modern America.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Rational Thoughts: Common Sense Improvements to Life in America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories