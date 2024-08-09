Margaret Rutter Named a Woman of the Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Lansing, NC, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Rutter of Lansing, North Carolina, has been named a Woman of the Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Margaret Rutter
Margaret Rutter is a nurse practitioner at Lansing Family Health and Wellness, LLC, in Lansing, North Carolina. With a strong passion for patient care, she began her journey in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant and worked her way through nursing school while raising four boys. Her determination and perseverance led her to earn her master’s degree and become a family nurse practitioner.
Rutter’s approach to healthcare is centered around the well-being of her patients. She believes in taking the time to truly listen to her patients and address their concerns. After losing her eldest son to an autoimmune disease, she gained a unique perspective on patient care from the caregiver's point of view. She is committed to ensuring that her patients feel heard and understood when they leave her clinic.
“I am dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to the community,” said Rutter. “And I am especially proud to be part of a non-profit medical clinic that serves the underserved population.”
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
