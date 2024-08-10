Owner of Jones Publishing and Enterprises Launches the Genesis Legacy Local News Initiative to Combat News Deserts
Chicago, IL, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC, led by founder Nia Jovan Andrews, is excited to announce the launch of the Genesis Legacy Local News Initiative (GL News), a nonprofit project designed to address the growing problem of news deserts - communities that lack access to reliable local news. This groundbreaking initiative empowers young writers to provide essential, locally relevant news to these underserved areas.
“I think that with community-driven reporting, we can see a swift change in struggling communities; with news outlets making the foundation serving the people and delivering data-facts, people have the information to make the best decisions,” said Nia Jovan Andrews, founder of Jones Publishing and Enterprises.
Recent surveys indicate a significant gap in local news consumption in the Chicago area, with residents relying heavily on social media and national outlets for news (Local News Initiative). GL News aims to bridge this gap by focusing on six suburban communities that have been particularly hard-hit by serious issues and are considered news deserts.
GL News is committed to cultivating a new generation of journalists dedicated to community-based reporting. The initiative provides young writers with stipends, essential equipment, and mentorship to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed. Participants will also benefit from continuing education courses, starting with the IPAR method, a storytelling approach developed by Andrews during her work with Illinois Reporting Systems at Northwestern University. This method emphasizes impactful, precise, and accessible reporting, equipping journalists with the skills necessary for effective data-driven storytelling.
The initiative will collaborate with community colleges to identify talent from individuals who are deeply invested in these communities. Partnerships with local libraries will also be established to leverage community resources effectively.
GL News is a project of the One Purpose Love organization, also founded by Andrews, which focuses on fostering compassion and positive change through community initiatives.
Call to Action:
As GL News prepares for its full launch in March 2025, the public is encouraged to get involved by joining the initiative on Facebook and sharing data reports and fact sheets. Additionally, a poster session will be held later in the year to engage with the community and showcase the kind of impactful journalism that GL News will deliver.
About Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC
Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC is dedicated to advancing journalism through innovative projects and initiatives that support emerging writers and tackle critical issues in the media landscape. Founded by Nia Jovan Andrews, the company is committed to producing community-focused journalism that both informs and inspires.
About One Purpose Love
One Purpose Love is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting compassion, understanding, and positive change through various community-driven initiatives.
“I think that with community-driven reporting, we can see a swift change in struggling communities; with news outlets making the foundation serving the people and delivering data-facts, people have the information to make the best decisions,” said Nia Jovan Andrews, founder of Jones Publishing and Enterprises.
Recent surveys indicate a significant gap in local news consumption in the Chicago area, with residents relying heavily on social media and national outlets for news (Local News Initiative). GL News aims to bridge this gap by focusing on six suburban communities that have been particularly hard-hit by serious issues and are considered news deserts.
GL News is committed to cultivating a new generation of journalists dedicated to community-based reporting. The initiative provides young writers with stipends, essential equipment, and mentorship to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed. Participants will also benefit from continuing education courses, starting with the IPAR method, a storytelling approach developed by Andrews during her work with Illinois Reporting Systems at Northwestern University. This method emphasizes impactful, precise, and accessible reporting, equipping journalists with the skills necessary for effective data-driven storytelling.
The initiative will collaborate with community colleges to identify talent from individuals who are deeply invested in these communities. Partnerships with local libraries will also be established to leverage community resources effectively.
GL News is a project of the One Purpose Love organization, also founded by Andrews, which focuses on fostering compassion and positive change through community initiatives.
Call to Action:
As GL News prepares for its full launch in March 2025, the public is encouraged to get involved by joining the initiative on Facebook and sharing data reports and fact sheets. Additionally, a poster session will be held later in the year to engage with the community and showcase the kind of impactful journalism that GL News will deliver.
About Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC
Jones Publishing and Enterprises, LLC is dedicated to advancing journalism through innovative projects and initiatives that support emerging writers and tackle critical issues in the media landscape. Founded by Nia Jovan Andrews, the company is committed to producing community-focused journalism that both informs and inspires.
About One Purpose Love
One Purpose Love is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting compassion, understanding, and positive change through various community-driven initiatives.
Contact
Jones Publishing & Enterprises, LLC.Contact
Nia Jovan Andrews
708-414-6843
www.jpandellc.com
Nia Jovan Andrews
708-414-6843
www.jpandellc.com
Categories