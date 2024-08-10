Swedish Medical Center is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Heart Failure Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all heart failure patients have access to best practices and life-saving care
Englewood, CO, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.
About 6 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure (HF), a number that is expected to increase to more than 8 million by 2030. Despite the name, HF doesn’t mean that the heart has stopped working – it means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there’s no cure for HF, patients can live a quality life by working with their health care team to create and stick with a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.
The Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. The program aims to increasing healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
“Swedish is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the Rocky Mountain Region can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for HF patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their HF at home.
“We are pleased to recognize the leaders and teams at Swedish Medical Center for a strong commitment to caring for people with heart failure,” said Sabra Lewsey, M.D., MPH, chair of the American Heart Association Heart Failure System of Care Advisory Group and assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure often see better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for families, communities and health care systems.”
Swedish is also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals on the Honor Roll meet specific criteria that improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination, and enhance patient education. The goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.
Swedish Medical Center additionally received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.
About Swedish
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504 bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish Medical Center is part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and the number two large health system in the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit SwedishHospital.com.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.
