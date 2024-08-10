Swedish Medical Center is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
The American Heart Association presents Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke: Gold Plus award for proven dedication to ensuring all stroke patients have access to best practices and life-saving care.
Englewood, CO, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke: Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“Swedish is proud to be advancing neurological care in the Rocky Mountain Region,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “More than a decade after being designated as Colorado’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center, our team of experts is committed to applying the latest evidence-based science to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Swedish for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Swedish also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy.
In addition, Swedish Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy award by meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment to remove the clot causing the stroke.
Swedish also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504 bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish Medical Center is part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and the number two large health system in the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit SwedishHospital.com.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
“Swedish is proud to be advancing neurological care in the Rocky Mountain Region,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “More than a decade after being designated as Colorado’s first Comprehensive Stroke Center, our team of experts is committed to applying the latest evidence-based science to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Swedish for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Swedish also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy.
In addition, Swedish Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Advanced Therapy award by meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment to remove the clot causing the stroke.
Swedish also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504 bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish Medical Center is part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and the number two large health system in the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit SwedishHospital.com.
About Get With The Guidelines
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.
Contact
Swedish Medical CenterContact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories