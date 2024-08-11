Screen Recorder for Android Launched by Systweak Software
The application supports region-based recording for precise videos.
Jaipur, India, August 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, an established name in impeccable software solutions for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, recently launched its latest Screen Recorder application for Android users.
“With Systweak Software, our primary goal has always been to create an impact and simplify our users' lives. With Screen Recorder: Videos & Reels, we believe we have touched a group of users who used to compromise on-screen recording quality due to a lack of features and availability of options.” -Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder of Systweak Software.
As the name suggests, this application allows users to record and capture any activity on their android phones. Additionally it also enables users to share recordings directly from the app. Users can also select a specific region when recording to ensure safety and flexibility of use.
Listed below are the features of Screen Recorder For Android
● Record Screen & Take Screenshots.
● Selective Region Screen Recording.
● Floating Icons for Instant Access.
● Draw/Paint While Recording Screen.
● Pause & Resume Recordings as per convenience.
“Recording what’s on your screen seems like an easy task; however, multiple factors must be considered. Many smartphones nowadays have built-in screen recording utilities. Still, some are incompatible with the audio, while others have internal restrictions, and some do not allow enough customized options. To create a screen-capturing method that defeats all the drawbacks of existing applications and a vision to simplify custom screen recordings, we have developed Screen Recorder: Videos & Reels. After all, user convenience matters!” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice-President Systweak Software.
For more information, you can check out the Play Store link of the app -
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.ssr
About the company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 25 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. It has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers” list by the enterprise solutions magazine CIO Review. Some of the company’s flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America, followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
