Modern Brokerage Announces Luxury Home with Rare Opportunity to Purchase Fully Furnished Hits the Market in Charlotte
A Unique Opportunity to Purchase a Luxury, Turnkey Residence in the Heart of Cotswold
Charlotte, NC, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local real estate firm Modern Brokerage is pleased to announce the offering of 4211 Tangle Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211 in the heart of Cotswold, featuring 4 Bedrooms/4.5 Baths/3,813 square feet. It is available for purchase at $2,795,000. It offers an rare opportunity to acquire a move-in-ready home, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and appliances, with the option to acquire its luxuriant furnishings and lavish décor already in place.
The home was constructed in 2020 by Charlotte-Based Benham Builders, with craftsmanship, functionality, and entertainment in mind. Tucked amongst mature oaks on .35 acres, you will revel in the natural bluestone back patio, heated saltwater pool, outdoor grilling station with TV and 2 grills, 7-seat hot tub, private area with a wood-burning fireplace, and turf lawn backyard privatized by unique landscaping and horizontal fencing (up to 14 feet high). At entry, you'll find a unique glass-front Wine Cellar/Wet Bar that craftly incorporates space under the stairway. The main level open floorplan seamlessly connects the Living Room, Chef's Kitchen, Dining Area, Screened Porch, and Primary Bedroom with a massive walk-in closet and bathroom.
The owner, Austin Green, is a longtime commercial real estate broker in Charlotte that has since relocated to Charleston, SC. Austin states, “When friends or guests step foot into this home, their eyes light up. This is the perfect fit for a new owner who wants to purchase in Cotswold and avoid the investment of time required to research, select, acquire, deliver, and install the decorative elements of a home like this.”
For property information, including a virtual tour, visit www.ModernBrokerage.com or contact listing agent Jason Dolph directly at 704-502-0388.
Jason Dolph
704-502-0388
www.modernbrokerage.com
