Author Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad’s New Book, "Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’" Explores Profound Questions Surrounding Christ and His Time on Earth
Recent release “Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’” from Page Publishing author Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad is a faith-based discussion that delves into the life of Jesus Christ, filled with insights and practical information. From exploring Jesus's identity to delving into biblical prophecies, Rustad's book is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and spirituality.
Mesa, AZ, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad, who has owned his financial planning firm for thirty-two years, has completed his new book, “Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’”: a transformative journey of discovery filled with thought-provoking questions and insightful reflections surrounding the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
Since he was sixteen years old, Jesus has been very precious to author Jon Sverre Rustad, and he is honored to share what he has learned and researched and, most importantly, experienced during his over fifty-five-year journey with Jesus. The author currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his wife, Janis, of forty-seven years, and the two of them have three daughters, three grandsons, and eight granddaughters. In his financial planning practice, Rustad loves to get to know his clients personally and provide exceptional investment and tax solutions. In his leisure time, he loves to be outside witnessing the grandeur of nature, God’s second book, while walking, hiking, biking, Jeeping, swimming, kayaking, gardening, and playing with his grandchildren.
In “Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’” Rustad embarks on a narrative journey that begins with Jesus in history and focuses on his last week on earth. Through a contemplative lens, Rustad tackles fundamental questions about Jesus's identity, his significance in American holidays, and the profound truths embedded within biblical prophecies.
Rustad writes, “‘Volume 3: Lessons on Jesus, ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’ Book 1’ is a book for everyone who is searching for more answers in their life. The life of Jesus has those answers. If you are not sure, I challenge you to read this book. It is a contemplative read, asking many questions and answering questions in the form of a narrative beginning with Jesus in history and focusing on his last week on earth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad’s engaging work is a contemplative read that challenges readers to consider a variety of topics surrounding the Savior, covering a wide array of topics, including the reasons behind Jesus's persecution to the profound truths about eternal life. From exploring the dual nature of Jesus as both God and man to unraveling the complexities of his interactions with the Jewish leadership, Rustad's narrative delves into the heart of Christian faith and doctrine to provide answers in an ever-shifting world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Lessons on Jesus: 'Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?'" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
