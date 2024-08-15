Author Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad’s New Book, "Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’" Explores Profound Questions Surrounding Christ and His Time on Earth

Recent release “Lessons on Jesus: ‘Who Is This Man Jesus Christ?’” from Page Publishing author Jan (Jon) Sverre Rustad is a faith-based discussion that delves into the life of Jesus Christ, filled with insights and practical information. From exploring Jesus's identity to delving into biblical prophecies, Rustad's book is a thought-provoking exploration of faith and spirituality.