Author Joel Gally’s New Book, "Supreme Ruler Part 1," is a Gripping Novel That Will Take Readers on a Thrilling Journey Through Corruption, Revenge, and Redemption
Recent release “Supreme Ruler Part 1” from Page Publishing author Joel Gally is a riveting and compelling story set in Xian, a land plagued by corruption and turmoil. Fueled by passion, betrayal, and a quest for justice, this enthralling saga explores the interwoven destinies of soldiers, rebels, and divas in a narrative brimming with suspense, intrigue, and modern action.
Pittsburgh, PA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joel Gally, who holds an associate’s degree in computer networking systems and has an extensive background in the IT industry, has completed his new book, “Supreme Ruler Part 1”: a captivating and enthralling tale set in world teetering on the brink of chaos as a group of lost souls attempt to survive the danger and corruption all around them while also navigating their own quests of justice and revenge.
“Xian is a world of corruption,” writes Gally. “A failed rebellion and a country in turmoil with a people struggling to hold on. It is a land of opportunity only for those who hold the dollars to pursue. In these troubled times, a soldier appears with his own mission. Unbeknownst to him, he meets a woman who has grown tired of this way of life. After a night of fornication and bliss, he awakens to learn of a murder that took place the previous evening. Their own devices a mystery to each other, they set out to bring the one who did this nefarious deed to justice.
“On the other side of this excursion is an evil diva who enjoys this way of existence and profits off the misery of her own world. She and her ladies go to prison after a heist goes awry. It is here that they escape and set out to bring revenge on those responsible. ‘Supreme Ruler’ is all about perspective; and it is that way that drives the plot creating an intoxicating mix of sex, violence, and modern action.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joel Gally’s fascinating tale is inspired by the author’s worldwide travels, and blends together different cultures to create a spellbinding world steeped in realism but teeming with imagination and unexpected twists. With its pulse-pounding narrative and complex characters, “Supreme Ruler Part 1” delivers an unforgettable reading experience where nothing is as it seems that will leave readers eagerly awaiting the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Supreme Ruler Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Categories