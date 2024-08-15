Author Duane Debruler’s New Book, “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us,” Draws Upon the Bible to Explore How Modern Believers Would React if Jesus Returned Today

Recent release “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us” from Page Publishing author Duane DeBruler is a thought-provoking work that presents a bold argument that today’s Christians, much like their ancient counterparts, would fail to recognize Christ if he were to return in the modern age, but rather engage in endless arguments and ultimately seek to undermine his message.