Author Duane Debruler’s New Book, “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us,” Draws Upon the Bible to Explore How Modern Believers Would React if Jesus Returned Today
Recent release “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us” from Page Publishing author Duane DeBruler is a thought-provoking work that presents a bold argument that today’s Christians, much like their ancient counterparts, would fail to recognize Christ if he were to return in the modern age, but rather engage in endless arguments and ultimately seek to undermine his message.
Alpharetta, GA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Duane DeBruler, a born-again Christian and retired school bus driver who currently resides in Alpharetta, Georgia, has completed his new book, “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us”: a riveting deep dive that invites readers to consider how contemporary Christians might react to Jesus’s teachings if he were to return in today’s world.
In “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us,” author Duane DeBruler uses his unique perspective as a former atheist to offer a fresh examination of Christianity. Through a critical and reflective lens, he suggests that the very people who claim to follow him could, ironically, be the ones who oppose and fail to understand his message of love and compassion.
“Written by a seasoned atheist turned Christian, this book seeks to help non-Christians have a better understanding of Christianity, including why we don’t always do as we should,” writes DeBruler. “More importantly, at a time when many of our religious and political leaders are calling us to make America hate again, this book gives permission to people of all faiths to reject that call and follow Christ’s call to love one another.
“Christ’s message of love and shalom is timeless, and this book seeks to make Jesus present and relevant in our lives today. Join a retired school bus driver as he takes you on a trip through the Bible to see things that many lifelong Christians have not seen, including reasons why we all may want to argue with Jesus. See why there is no such thing as a ‘Godly’ institution, how God has been warning us about global warming for forty years, how men are responsible for most abortions, and how Christians are called to move forward to make the world a better place rather than reverting to a mythological ‘great’ past.”
Published by Page Publishing, Duane DeBruler’s engaging work offers a relatable and down-to-earth approach to understanding biblical teachings and their implications for modern life. Utilizing the author’s real-world experiences and observations, “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us” is designed to provoke thought, inspire reflection, and encourage readers of all faiths to move forward with a commitment to making the world a better place.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “We Have Met the Pharisee and He Is Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
