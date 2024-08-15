Author Chantae Fowler’s New Book, “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady?” Shares Ice Cream Recipes and Heartfelt Stories from Throughout the Author’s Life and Career
Recent release “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady? The Ice Cream Recipes and Inspiration Behind Ice Cream Place” from Page Publishing author Chantae Fowler is a delightful collection of ice cream recipes used in the author’s shop, Ice Cream Place, that are shared alongside personal stories and inspirations behind each flavor.
Mount Clemens, MI, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chantae Fowler, a small-town girl who grew up in the city of Detroit and graduated from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, has completed her new book, “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady? The Ice Cream Recipes and Inspiration Behind Ice Cream Place”: a flavorful collection featuring not only delectable ice cream recipes but also the heartfelt stories and inspirations that shaped each flavor during the author’s successful tenure in owning her business, Ice Cream Place.
“Making ice cream was something I had never done before but I had become determined to do and do well,” writes Fowler. “I decided that I wanted my ice cream to mimic the flavor of homemade ice cream similar to what my grandfather may have had as a child growing up in Mississippi.”
She continues, “Until I retired in 2022, those very same ice cream recipes were used to make each and every batch fresh from my kitchen to your freezer, and now you will have the opportunity to enjoy those same ice cream recipes with your family.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chantae Fowler’s engaging tale offers a delicious blend of recipes, nostalgia, and personal anecdotes that will not only give readers a chance to recreate Fowler's renowned ice cream flavors, but also unveils the personal narratives woven into each scoop. From classic favorites to innovative creations, Fowler's book promises to satisfy both ice cream enthusiasts and aspiring chefs eager to whip up homemade treats alike.
Readers who wish to experience this flavorful work can purchase “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady? The Ice Cream Recipes and Inspiration Behind Ice Cream Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
