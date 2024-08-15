Author Chantae Fowler’s New Book, “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady?” Shares Ice Cream Recipes and Heartfelt Stories from Throughout the Author’s Life and Career

Recent release “Whatever Happened to the Ice Cream Lady? The Ice Cream Recipes and Inspiration Behind Ice Cream Place” from Page Publishing author Chantae Fowler is a delightful collection of ice cream recipes used in the author’s shop, Ice Cream Place, that are shared alongside personal stories and inspirations behind each flavor.