Author Synthia Jackson’s New Book, "The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed," is a Fascinating Exploration of How to Navigate the Unpredictable Twists and Turns of Life
Recent release “The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed” from Covenant Books author Synthia Jackson is a thought-provoking reflection of the fragility of life's plans in a volatile world and how, through embracing disruptions as opportunities for growth, readers can learn to overcome life’s biggest challenges with resilience, determination, and unstoppable perseverance.
Orlando, FL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Synthia Jackson, a podcaster of “I Scream Social,” a roller skate enthusiast, and a mental health awareness advocate, has completed her new book, “The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed”: a compelling read that explores the delicate balance between meticulous planning and the inevitable surprises that life throws our way, unveiling the reality that disruptions, whether big or small, are an integral part of the human experience.
“This place is small yet capable of imploding without a single witness,” writes Jackson. “I am in my head with unsettling thoughts because I’ve encountered a hiccup, a detour, a roadblock, a pimple, a text, an email, a letter, an unexpected knock on the door, an unplanned visit, an interruption, and a disruption from the journey in which I thought I had planned very well. I planned meticulously with vision boards, sticky notes, Google calendar, desk calendar, task reminders, phone alerts, personal apps, as well as personal trainers and assistants. However, life evolves without warnings. Within these pages are specific challenges—afflictions, disruptions, or interruptions—that were embraced and resolved. With these resolutions, it is my deliberate intent to offer hope to any and all who encounter similar hurdles. Be empowered with mental fortitude and equipped with practical principles as you forge ahead in spite of a hiccup, detour, roadblock, or any other disruption that momentarily distracts you from your greatness.
“Move forward, readjust, realign, and redefine what this affliction is meant to bring forward. Bring to the forefront your style, grace, savvy, and polished virtues. Allow it! You see the disruption; now let it see you—resilient, persistent, consistent, determined, and unstoppable.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Synthia Jackson’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the complexities of modern life, and how confronting each disruption head-on can ultimately help them emerge stronger and more resilient. Whether facing a minor setback or a major life upheaval, “The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed” empowers readers to transform disruptions into opportunities for growth and self-discovery.
Readers can purchase “The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
