Author Synthia Jackson’s New Book, "The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed," is a Fascinating Exploration of How to Navigate the Unpredictable Twists and Turns of Life

Recent release “The Yielded One: No Grasshoppers Allowed” from Covenant Books author Synthia Jackson is a thought-provoking reflection of the fragility of life's plans in a volatile world and how, through embracing disruptions as opportunities for growth, readers can learn to overcome life’s biggest challenges with resilience, determination, and unstoppable perseverance.