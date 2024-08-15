Author LA Fridlington’s New Book, "Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse," Follows a Young Child Who Dreams of Becoming a Nurse and Helping Others When They Grow Up
Recent release “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” from Covenant Books author LA Fridlington is a heartwarming tale that centers around Teddy, a young child who watches as nurses help to care for their grandmother and mother and becomes inspired to be a nurse. When Teddy tells their mother, she encourages Teddy to follow their dreams no matter what.
New Berlin, WI, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LA Fridlington, a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who has been published in the world of nursing over the past forty-plus years, has completed her new book, “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse”: a charming story aimed at encouraging young readers to consider nursing as a career path.
“Enter the world of Teddy as they explore the role of nurses in their life,” writes Fridlington. “‘Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse’ was written for little boys and girls who may realize nursing might be for them when they grow up.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LA Fridlington’s new book is inspired by the author’s own love of nursing, as well as her desire to reach out to the children of today and inspire them to look towards nursing as a potential dream of theirs. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Fridlington’s tale to life, “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” will help readers to embrace their interests and talents, and spark conversations about the limitless possibilities that await them in the future.
Readers can purchase “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Enter the world of Teddy as they explore the role of nurses in their life,” writes Fridlington. “‘Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse’ was written for little boys and girls who may realize nursing might be for them when they grow up.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, LA Fridlington’s new book is inspired by the author’s own love of nursing, as well as her desire to reach out to the children of today and inspire them to look towards nursing as a potential dream of theirs. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Fridlington’s tale to life, “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” will help readers to embrace their interests and talents, and spark conversations about the limitless possibilities that await them in the future.
Readers can purchase “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories