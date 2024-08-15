Author LA Fridlington’s New Book, "Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse," Follows a Young Child Who Dreams of Becoming a Nurse and Helping Others When They Grow Up

Recent release “Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse” from Covenant Books author LA Fridlington is a heartwarming tale that centers around Teddy, a young child who watches as nurses help to care for their grandmother and mother and becomes inspired to be a nurse. When Teddy tells their mother, she encourages Teddy to follow their dreams no matter what.