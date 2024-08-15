Author P.D. Griffis’s New Book, "It Happened in the Meadow: Love's Adventure," is a Heartwarming and Timeless Tale That Captures the Beauty and Joy of Love
Recent release “It Happened in the Meadow: Love's Adventure” from Covenant Books author P.D. Griffis is a compelling and spellbinding novel that transports readers to the late 19th century, where two young souls manage to find each other in an age of uncertainty to embark on a journey of love, marriage, and the trials of life.
Howard, OH, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.D. Griffis, a retired pastor of fifty years as well as a loving husband of fifty-six years, father, and grandfather, has completed his new book, “It Happened in the Meadow: Love's Adventure”: an enchanting story that chronicles the love of Zacharias and Mary, two young individuals whose paths intertwine and soon find themselves attracted to each other, setting the stage for a tale of enduring love and untold adventures.
“‘It Happened in the Meadow’ is a love adventure happening in the late 1800s where two young folks found each other, fell in love, and began the adventure of getting married,” writes Griffis. “This becomes their life story filled with discoveries and the needed protection of life. Come and join that adventure.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, P.D. Griffis’s new book is a stirring tale that promises to deliver an unforgettable journey into the heart of a bygone era. Expertly paced and character-driven, “It Happened in the Meadow” promises readers a poignant reminder of the timeless virtues that bind people together as individuals and as a society.
Readers can purchase “It Happened in the Meadow: Love's Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
