Author Wendy O. Hall’s New Book, "Season's Discoveries!" is an Engaging Tale That Promises to Inspire a Love for Nature and Community Through Art and Storytelling

Recent release “Season's Discoveries!” from Covenant Books author Wendy O. Hall features twelve vibrant colored pencil and oil-pastel drawings accompanied by short stories that capture the essence of each season. In an era where children are increasingly disconnected from the natural world, Hall’s book aims to rekindle curiosity and appreciation for nature and community.