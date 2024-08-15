Author Wendy O. Hall’s New Book, "Season's Discoveries!" is an Engaging Tale That Promises to Inspire a Love for Nature and Community Through Art and Storytelling
Recent release “Season's Discoveries!” from Covenant Books author Wendy O. Hall features twelve vibrant colored pencil and oil-pastel drawings accompanied by short stories that capture the essence of each season. In an era where children are increasingly disconnected from the natural world, Hall’s book aims to rekindle curiosity and appreciation for nature and community.
Waukegan, IL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wendy O. Hall, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, has completed her new book, “Season's Discoveries!”: a collection of twelve colored pencil and oil-pastel drawings combined with engaging short stories that invites young readers to explore, reflect, and engage with their surroundings, encouraging creativity and personal discovery.
After spending ten years as an actress and freelance artist in Chicago, Illinois, author and illustrator Wendy O. Hall moved with her husband and three sons to Wisconsin. There she worked toward a Bachelor of Science in art therapy. The author has spent the past thirty years of her life working with emotionally and behaviorally challenged children, with the past twelve at Allendale Association of Lake Villa, Illinois, where she enjoys teaching art.
“In these times when our planet is threatened with the ravages of climate change, and youth spend increasing amounts of time isolated behind computer screens, I believe it is urgent that we reignite a reverence for the outdoors and for the people with whom we share our world,” writes Hall. “With this series of twelve colored pencil and oil-pastel drawings, I hope to motivate children, young and old, to explore and experience both nature and the community around them. I have accompanied each drawing with a short story recounting a few of the memories that inspired it. ‘Season’s Discoveries!’ is intended to be enjoyed in homes, used in classrooms as well as in homeschooling to introduce children to some of the magic each month and season holds. Moreover, the book is intended to prompt interaction: What do YOU see? What do YOU think? What do you remember? It should serve as a springboard for activities encouraging children to write and depict their own discoveries!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wendy O. Hall’s new book will help to prompt readers to engage in activities that encourage them to write and depict their own discoveries, fostering a deeper connection with the world around them. By stimulating curiosity and creativity, “Season’s Discoveries!” seeks to inspire a new generation of nature lovers and community advocates.
Readers can purchase “Season's Discoveries!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
