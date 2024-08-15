Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "The Strange, Scary Thing," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Must Clean His Room Despite the Monster Hiding Inside
Recent release “The Strange, Scary Thing” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a delightful tale that explores a child's encounter with a mysterious creature in his messy room. After his mother insists that he tidy up, the young boy is faced with the daunting task of confronting the unknown, weaving a heartwarming tale of courage and responsibility.
Greenville, MI, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sue Barnard Ruthruff, a retired schoolteacher who lives in Michigan with her husband, has completed her new book, “The Strange, Scary Thing”: a delightful story that invites readers on a thrilling adventure as a young boy cleans his bedroom despite a mysterious creature hiding out in the mess.
“A strange, scary thing has taken up residence in a child’s messy bedroom,” writes Ruthruff. “Unaware of the danger, his mom is demanding that he clean his room, but he doesn’t want to go in there. What will happen if he does?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for working with children and love of the written word, which naturally led her to write her own children’s books. Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to help bring Ruthruff’s tale to life, “The Strange, Scary Thing” offers a unique blend of excitement and valuable life lessons that are sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “The Strange, Scary Thing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
