Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "The Strange, Scary Thing," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Must Clean His Room Despite the Monster Hiding Inside

Recent release “The Strange, Scary Thing” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a delightful tale that explores a child's encounter with a mysterious creature in his messy room. After his mother insists that he tidy up, the young boy is faced with the daunting task of confronting the unknown, weaving a heartwarming tale of courage and responsibility.