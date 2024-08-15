Author Rita Thompson’s New Book, "Messages," is a Powerful Collection of Divinely Inspired Poems Written to Share God’s Hope with Readers
Recent release “Messages” from Covenant Books author Rita Thompson is a collection of reflective and stirring poems deeply rooted in the author’s steadfast faith in God.
Boerne, TX, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rita Thompson, who grew up in the small town of Boerne, Texas, has completed her new book, “Messages”: a collection of magnificent poems that help readers find peace and connect to God.
Author Rita Thompson still lives in the home her father built. She has always had a love for nature and sees with her heart. Through her love for flowers, Thompson became a florist and worked for fifty years, painting emotions with the flowers. She has since retired and enjoys her back porch with a cup of coffee. It is her sanctuary and peace to her soul; she enjoys its beauty with her several cats. Thompson learned that her mother also wrote poetry with some of their titles being the same. She blessed her with the love and gift of writing.
Thompson’s collection of poetry features works including “I Am,” “Beloved,” “Ordinary,” “Unspoken,” “Whisperings,” “Moments in Time,” “Prayer of Protection,” “Acceptance (a Message),” “Pure of Heart,” “A Gathering of Doves,” “Growing,” “My Father’s Words,” “Whisper My Name,” “Once I Heard a Flower Dying,” “Eveslace,” “A Time of Coming,” “Trains and Cowboys,” “Shadows on the Wall,” “The Night of the Sun,” “More than You Could Ever Know,” “His Gift,” “The Painting,” “Selfish Moon,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “A Birthday Wish,” “Echoes of Silence,” “A Bird, a Tree, the Sky, and a Song,” and many more.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rita Thompson’s new book presents healing and emotional poems that remind readers to seek God with an open heart.
Readers can purchase “Messages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
