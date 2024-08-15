Scott E. Appleby’s New Book, "The Shepherd and His Little Lamb," Follows a Shepherd Who is Willing to Put His Life on the Line in Order to Keep His Flock Safe
New York, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott E. Appleby, a lifelong educator, has completed his most recent book, “The Shepherd and His Little Lamb”: a captivating tale that centers around a shepherd who sets off on a perilous journey to rescue his lost Little Lamb, searching high and low while a dangerous storm rages on.
Author Scott Appleby has been a teacher and school administrator in public, private, and international elementary, middle, and secondary schools. He lived over a decade in Hong Kong, gaining a deep perspective of history and different cultures. He also spent time in several other Asian nations and South American countries, visiting schools and participating in community service endeavors. The author is well-versed in bilingual and bicultural studies, culture, and psychology with four master’s degrees. Presently, he lives in Orlando, Florida, with his spouse of over twenty years and continues to teach elementary school.
Scott shares, “What should the shepherd do? He cares for his sheep. He especially loves his Little Lamb. Every day, the shepherd leads his sheep and Little Lamb to green pastures and beautiful babbling brooks. He watches them carefully, keeping them from all danger, even wild animals. Every night, he ensures they are safe. Then one stormy day after returning from the pastures with his flock, he discovers something terrible. What happened? What will the shepherd do?”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott E. Appleby’s book is a compelling and encouraging tale that will transport readers as they discover the lengths to which a good shepherd will go in order to defend his flock from danger. With colorful artwork to help bring Scott’s tale to life, “The Shepherd and His Little Lamb” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, inviting them to revisit this poignant story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Shepherd and His Little Lamb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Scott Appleby has been a teacher and school administrator in public, private, and international elementary, middle, and secondary schools. He lived over a decade in Hong Kong, gaining a deep perspective of history and different cultures. He also spent time in several other Asian nations and South American countries, visiting schools and participating in community service endeavors. The author is well-versed in bilingual and bicultural studies, culture, and psychology with four master’s degrees. Presently, he lives in Orlando, Florida, with his spouse of over twenty years and continues to teach elementary school.
Scott shares, “What should the shepherd do? He cares for his sheep. He especially loves his Little Lamb. Every day, the shepherd leads his sheep and Little Lamb to green pastures and beautiful babbling brooks. He watches them carefully, keeping them from all danger, even wild animals. Every night, he ensures they are safe. Then one stormy day after returning from the pastures with his flock, he discovers something terrible. What happened? What will the shepherd do?”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott E. Appleby’s book is a compelling and encouraging tale that will transport readers as they discover the lengths to which a good shepherd will go in order to defend his flock from danger. With colorful artwork to help bring Scott’s tale to life, “The Shepherd and His Little Lamb” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, inviting them to revisit this poignant story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Shepherd and His Little Lamb” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories