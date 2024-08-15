Paul J. Carter’s New Book, "Daddy Where Are You Now," is a Touching Children's Book That Navigates the Emotions and Challenges of Living with Divorced Parents
Newark, DE, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Paul J. Carter, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University and has more than twenty-five years of experience working in the banking industry, has completed his most recent book, “Daddy Where Are You Now”: a charming tale that offers young readers and families a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and family dynamics, serving as a comforting guide for children and parents alike navigating the complexities of divorce.
“Daddy Where Are You Now” delves into the heartfelt journey of a father grappling with unexpected divorce and the profound impact it has on his relationship with his children. As the story unfolds, readers witness the father’s emotional journey as he confronts his feelings and strives to maintain a strong presence in his children’s lives despite the challenges.
“When the father of two young children is propelled into an unexpected divorce, he gets caught in a wave of emotions that he is not prepared to handle,” writes Carter. “Forced into dealing with the truth, he searches his heart to look for answers that lead to one conclusion: he is going to be there for his children no matter what happens.”
Published by Fulton Books, Paul J. Carter’s book sensitively addresses the feelings of confusion, sadness, and hope that children may experience when their parents’ divorce. Accompanied by vibrant illustrations to help bring Carter’s tale to life, “Daddy Where Are You Now” offers reassurance and guidance, emphasizing the enduring love and commitment between parent and child, all while fostering open communication and emotional resilience in young readers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Daddy Where Are You Now” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
