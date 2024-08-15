James Emmanuel Germain’s Newly Released “Messages from GOD to HIS People” is a Fascinating Spiritual Revelation
“Messages from GOD to HIS People” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Emmanuel Germain is a compelling collection of divine revelations and spiritual guidance received during and before the pandemic, emphasizing faith and preparedness for the return of Jesus Christ.
Brooklyn, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Messages from GOD to HIS People,” a thought-provoking collection of divine revelations and spiritual guidance, is the creation of published author, James Emmanuel Germain.
Germain shares, “I’ve been given many messages by GOD for HIS people before and during the pandemic. The coronavirus didn’t take GOD by surprise because HE is all-knowing. Most people were very fearful and were anxiously waiting for the results of their coronavirus test. But we as believers in THE LORD were going through a testing time also. JESUS CHRIST will be coming back soon as the signs of the end are being fulfilled. But as HIS people, are we ready?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Emmanuel Germain’s new book provides readers with essential insights and spiritual messages intended to prepare and fortify believers in their faith during these tumultuous times.
Consumers can purchase “Messages from GOD to HIS People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Messages from GOD to HIS People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
