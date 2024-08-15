Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "Fifty Nifty Poems" is a Delightful and Thought-Provoking Collection
“Fifty Nifty Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco is a captivating anthology that blends light-hearted humor with profound reflections on the human experience.
Johnson City, TN, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fifty Nifty Poems”: a charming and introspective collection of poetry. “Fifty Nifty Poems” is the creation of published author, Edgar Alan Ongtengco, a dedicated husband and father who is known as “Dr. O” as was his father, working to help patients with drug addiction. In fact, when he was an anesthesia resident, in the same hospital his father worked in as an ER physician.
Ongtengco shares, “Fifty Nifty Poems is an inspired collection of light-hearted and thought-provoking thoughts and ideas put together in poems and prose. It touches your tingle bone but then hopes to engage you with deep reflection and introspection.
“It takes you on an adventure to seek, to wonder, to awe, to laugh, to cry, to think, and ponder. But, most of all, it invites you to enjoy and be thankful for the blessings of being human.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s new book is a delightful journey through poetry that encourages readers to explore their emotions, embrace their humanity, and find joy in the simple moments of life.
Consumers can purchase “Fifty Nifty Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fifty Nifty Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
