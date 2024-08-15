Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye’s Newly Released "Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith" is an Enlightening and Accessible Guide for Deepening Christian Belief
“Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye is a comprehensive and practical resource designed to enhance understanding and practice of the Christian faith. This insightful guide addresses the need for accessible and relevant Bible study materials, particularly for youth and new believers.
Freeport, TX, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith”: a thorough resource for enhancing Christian belief. “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith” is the creation of published author, Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye, a Roman Catholic priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Texas, United States of America. He was ordained to the priesthood of Jesus Christ on June 1, 2013. He is the pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Freeport, Texas. He was born in the eastern part of Nigeria. He started his vocation to the priesthood in Nigeria.
Okoye shares, “Every generation needs to hear the gospel. However, the situation and circumstance of a place determine how the gospel is to be preached and spread.
“In our time, there is need to reach all with the good news, especially the youth and children, using the medium of the print. Taking into consideration the need to guide them properly, this book comes in handy to teach, instruct, and guide them. The simplicity of the book makes it useful. The objective manner of explanation, as well as the questions for discussion at the end of each chapter, endears it to all.
“This book is recommended for all who want to deepen their faith in the things of God or help others deepen their faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye’s new book is a thoughtfully crafted tool for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the Bible and strengthen their faith, featuring clear explanations and engaging discussion questions.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Okoye shares, “Every generation needs to hear the gospel. However, the situation and circumstance of a place determine how the gospel is to be preached and spread.
“In our time, there is need to reach all with the good news, especially the youth and children, using the medium of the print. Taking into consideration the need to guide them properly, this book comes in handy to teach, instruct, and guide them. The simplicity of the book makes it useful. The objective manner of explanation, as well as the questions for discussion at the end of each chapter, endears it to all.
“This book is recommended for all who want to deepen their faith in the things of God or help others deepen their faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye’s new book is a thoughtfully crafted tool for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the Bible and strengthen their faith, featuring clear explanations and engaging discussion questions.
Consumers can purchase “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories