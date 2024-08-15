Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye’s Newly Released "Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith" is an Enlightening and Accessible Guide for Deepening Christian Belief

“Bible Study for Maturing Our Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reverend Father Sebastine Soja Okoye is a comprehensive and practical resource designed to enhance understanding and practice of the Christian faith. This insightful guide addresses the need for accessible and relevant Bible study materials, particularly for youth and new believers.