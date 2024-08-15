Jenny Mills’ Newly Released "Two Wishes" is a Captivating Tale of Childhood Imagination and Adventure
“Two Wishes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenny Mills is a delightful children’s story that explores themes of imagination, discovery, and wonder through the adventures of a little girl and her magical encounter with a fairy.
Cedar Bluff, AL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Two Wishes”: a heartwarming adventure with a surprise twist “Two Wishes” is the creation of published author, Jenny Mills, a dedicated mother and grandmother who earned her degree in elementary education in 1991, graduating from Messiah College in Grantham, Pennsylvania.
Mills shares, “Two Wishes is a story brought to life decades ago when the author herself was a child and believed in an imaginary fairy that lived behind a tiny door, whereby that fairy would leave tiny glittery notes for her.
“In this story, a little girl with long, brown hair sees something that catches her eye. The bright sun is reflecting off of something sparkly near the roots of an old oak tree in her backyard. Much to her surprise, it is a tiny note! And beside it, a tiny door! Imagine the little girl’s delight in such discoveries! This story will draw you in as the little girl reveals what is written in that note. You will take delight in what she does as she comes face-to-face with the one who wrote the note.
“Journey with her, and you will be captivated by the hopes and promises that take shape as the story unfolds in this epic tale of Two Wishes. With a surprise ending that will leave you, shall we say, a bit speechless, it is a tale you will want to pick up and read again and again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenny Mills’ new book enchants readers with its whimsical narrative and enchanting illustrations, making it a treasured addition to any child’s library.
Consumers can purchase “Two Wishes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Two Wishes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
