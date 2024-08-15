Alaina Stapp’s Newly Released "Mr. Better Than They" is a Charming and Thought-Provoking Children’s Book
“Mr. Better Than They” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alaina Stapp is an engaging and moral tale that teaches children the importance of humility, kindness, and being a good friend, even to those who may not treat us well.
Wiscasset, ME, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mr. Better Than They”: a delightful and insightful story that imparts valuable life lessons about humility and friendship. “Mr. Better Than They” is the creation of published author, Alaina Stapp, a wife and stay-at-home mom living on the rocky coast of Maine. She has been writing stories for children ever since she herself was a child, telling stories to her siblings and other children around her. She began to write children’s stories and skits based on Bible stories when she started teaching Sunday school at her local church. Alaina additionally used her storytelling ability for her many years as a childcare professional. She continues to write stories frequently, using those skills to craft VBS curriculums, church skits, and children’s stories.
Stapp shares, “Mr. Better Than You sticks up his nose at everyone he meets! But when something awful happens to him, maybe he will change his ways. Find out what it means to be a good friend, even to those who are not very nice to us at all!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alaina Stapp’s new book offers a captivating narrative that encourages young readers to reflect on the values of empathy, humility, and the importance of treating others with kindness and respect.
Consumers can purchase “Mr. Better Than They” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mr. Better Than They,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
