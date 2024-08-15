DeLayne Kollross’s Newly Released “AN EVENING IN THE WORD” is an Inspirational Devotional Guide
“AN EVENING IN THE WORD” from Christian Faith Publishing author DeLayne Kollross is an inspiring compilation of Bible verses and reflections designed to deepen one’s faith and understanding of God's Word.
Broken Arrow, OK, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “AN EVENING IN THE WORD,” a spiritually enriching devotional resource, is the creation of published author, DeLayne Kollross.
Kollross shares, “An Evening in the Word has been uniquely compiled and arranged over more than thirty years. The concept and content, inspired by the Lord, use various translations of the Bible, woven together as directed by the Holy Spirit on specific topics. It reads like a novel, yet it includes endnotes at the back of the book for easy lookup and further study or meditation.
“An Evening in the Word is a versatile book that can be used for personal devotional time and growing in one’s faith in God. It can be enjoyable and rewarding to use as a group Bible study. Reading chapters aloud to specific assembled groups has been done several times and has received a positive response. This helpful book can also be beneficial as a reference guide for prayers, prophecies, understanding grace, the discovery of who you are, obtaining victory, finding joy, developing faith, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeLayne Kollross’s new book provides readers with a heartfelt and guided approach to exploring and understanding biblical teachings.
Consumers can purchase “AN EVENING IN THE WORD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “AN EVENING IN THE WORD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kollross shares, “An Evening in the Word has been uniquely compiled and arranged over more than thirty years. The concept and content, inspired by the Lord, use various translations of the Bible, woven together as directed by the Holy Spirit on specific topics. It reads like a novel, yet it includes endnotes at the back of the book for easy lookup and further study or meditation.
“An Evening in the Word is a versatile book that can be used for personal devotional time and growing in one’s faith in God. It can be enjoyable and rewarding to use as a group Bible study. Reading chapters aloud to specific assembled groups has been done several times and has received a positive response. This helpful book can also be beneficial as a reference guide for prayers, prophecies, understanding grace, the discovery of who you are, obtaining victory, finding joy, developing faith, and more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeLayne Kollross’s new book provides readers with a heartfelt and guided approach to exploring and understanding biblical teachings.
Consumers can purchase “AN EVENING IN THE WORD” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “AN EVENING IN THE WORD,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories