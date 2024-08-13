Swedish Medical Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Englewood, CO, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 5-Star Quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a distinguished recognition that places the hospital among the top 8.2% of hospitals nationwide. This year, Swedish is one of only 381 hospitals out of 4,658 across the United States to achieve this prestigious rating.
A testament to Swedish Medical Center's unwavering dedication to providing excellent patient care, achieving a 5-star rating is particularly noteworthy this year with 102 fewer hospitals earning the top rating compared to 2023. The CMS 5-Star Quality rating is based on an in-depth evaluation of 46 hospital quality measures, which are categorized into five key groups:
•Mortality – Assessing the hospital's success in preventing patient deaths.
•Safety of Care – Evaluating the hospital's effectiveness in preventing infections and complications.
•Readmission – Measuring the frequency of patients being readmitted to the hospital after initial discharge.
•Patient Experience – Reflecting patients' feedback on their care experiences.
•Timely & Effective Care – Ensuring that our patients receive the care they need without delay.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this 5-star rating from CMS," said Scott Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Swedish Medical Center. "This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to serve our community with the highest standards of quality and safety."
Swedish remains dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in healthcare, ensuring that patients receive the best possible outcomes. In additional to the CMS 5-Star Quality Rating, the hospital is proud to be recognized with Healthgrades’ Patient Safety Excellence Award for the last six consecutive years and has received the Leapfrog Group’s “A” Grade for safety the last 14 releases.
For more information about Swedish and its services, visit Swedish Hospital.com.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504-bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish Medical Center is a part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division and HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and among the top health systems in the United States. To find a doctor, visit HealthONEcares.com/SwedishPhysicians.
Contact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
