Loveforce International’s Billy Ray Charles Sings About a Dancing Girl While Anna Hamilton Just Wants to be Friends
Santa Clarita, CA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 16, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first one is by Billy Ray Charles. The second one is by Anna Hamilton.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Dancing Girl.” It is a romantic slow jam created for slow dancing. It is a cross between Alternative R&B, and Soul-Pop with a bit of a Retro Soul feel. Lyrically it describes a beautiful woman who has captivated all the men in the room. It is written with the intention that it puts any woman who hears it in the mindset that it is describing her.
Anna Hamilton's new Digital Music Single is entitled "I Wanna Be Friendz." It has a fun, energetic, uplifting beat and lively instrumentation. Lyrically, it is a romantic song about someone who wants to be friends and lovers with someone else. The song was created in the spirit of fun. It is meant to be fun to listen to and easy to dance to.
“We are continuing our Loveforce International Summer with a slow jam and a lively Reggae oriented tune.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe a slow dance song will cool down the dancefloor and make room for romance, and a lively, fun tune will usher fun back onto it,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Dancing Girl.” It is a romantic slow jam created for slow dancing. It is a cross between Alternative R&B, and Soul-Pop with a bit of a Retro Soul feel. Lyrically it describes a beautiful woman who has captivated all the men in the room. It is written with the intention that it puts any woman who hears it in the mindset that it is describing her.
Anna Hamilton's new Digital Music Single is entitled "I Wanna Be Friendz." It has a fun, energetic, uplifting beat and lively instrumentation. Lyrically, it is a romantic song about someone who wants to be friends and lovers with someone else. The song was created in the spirit of fun. It is meant to be fun to listen to and easy to dance to.
“We are continuing our Loveforce International Summer with a slow jam and a lively Reggae oriented tune.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We believe a slow dance song will cool down the dancefloor and make room for romance, and a lively, fun tune will usher fun back onto it,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories