Author Sandy Baumgardner’s New Book, "Ladybug Gets a Home," is a Heartwarming Tale of Hope That Follows a Dog Who Finds a Loving Family That Invites Her Into Their Home

Recent release “Ladybug Gets a Home” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sandy Baumgardner is a charming and engaging story that tells the touching journey of Ladybug, a dog who longs to be adopted. During one fateful adoption event, Ladybug’s dreams of finding love and a family finally come true.