Author Sandy Baumgardner’s New Book, "Ladybug Gets a Home," is a Heartwarming Tale of Hope That Follows a Dog Who Finds a Loving Family That Invites Her Into Their Home
Recent release “Ladybug Gets a Home” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sandy Baumgardner is a charming and engaging story that tells the touching journey of Ladybug, a dog who longs to be adopted. During one fateful adoption event, Ladybug’s dreams of finding love and a family finally come true.
Edwardsburg, MI, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Baumgardner, who lives in Michigan and enjoys the outdoors and hiking with her dog, Ladybug, and spending time with her family, has completed her new book, “Ladybug Gets a Home”: a riveting tale that follows the endearing journey of Ladybug, a spirited dog longing for a family of her own.
In “Ladybug Gets a Home,” readers are introduced to Ladybug, a dog who patiently waits at the shelter while watching other dogs find loving families. The story unfolds through Ladybug’s eyes, offering a heartfelt narrative that emphasizes the longing for connection and the transformative power of animal adoption.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sandy Baumgardner’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as Ladybug’s journey to finding her new family unfolds. With vibrant and color artwork to help bring Baumgardner’s tale to life, “Ladybug Gets a Home” explores themes of hope and resilience, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the joy of adoption and the promise of a forever home.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Ladybug Gets a Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In “Ladybug Gets a Home,” readers are introduced to Ladybug, a dog who patiently waits at the shelter while watching other dogs find loving families. The story unfolds through Ladybug’s eyes, offering a heartfelt narrative that emphasizes the longing for connection and the transformative power of animal adoption.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sandy Baumgardner’s riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as Ladybug’s journey to finding her new family unfolds. With vibrant and color artwork to help bring Baumgardner’s tale to life, “Ladybug Gets a Home” explores themes of hope and resilience, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the joy of adoption and the promise of a forever home.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Ladybug Gets a Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories