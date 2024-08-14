AI Consultants for Nonprofits Launches AI Scholarship for BIPOC Leaders
Addressing Discrepancies in BIPOC Nonprofit Leadership and STEM Fields with AI
Charlotte, NC, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Black Philanthropy Month and Black Business Month, AI Consultants for Nonprofits (AICN) is proud to announce the launch of The MOST (Maximizing Our Success with Technology): AI Certification Scholarship Program specifically designed for BIPOC-led nonprofits. This scholarship provides leaders access to its accredited program focusing on the strategic integration of generative AI in the nonprofit sector.
Recent studies have highlighted a persistent underrepresentation of BIPOC professionals in leadership roles within both nonprofit organizations and the tech industry. According to a report by the Nonprofit New York, BIPOC individuals account for just 36% of nonprofit leaders, despite being at the greatest risk of organizational insolvency. Concurrently, a McKinsey and Company study suggests that generative AI could significantly impact the racial economic gap, with the potential to generate up to $4.4 trillion globally across various sectors.
"BIPOC nonprofit leaders and business leaders, in general, believe that generative AI will positively impact their business," says Shereese Floyd, founder of AI Consultants for Nonprofits. "However, in our work, when discussing the impact of AI, we don't see many BIPOC leaders in the room, which aligns with reports of lower representation in STEM fields overall. This scholarship gives these leaders access to a proven generative AI curriculum without being priced out due to limited AI expertise."
The MOST Scholarship Program aims to bridge this gap by providing BIPOC nonprofit leaders with the tools and knowledge to leverage AI effectively in their organizations. "Our goal is to put AI literacy in the hands of 1,000 BIPOC leaders over the next year," Floyd explains. "The earlier they start using these tools, the earlier they can see gains that are already happening for others. We want to give the most that we can, so our leaders can stop doing the most to keep up."
Program Details and Impact
The AI Consultants for Nonprofits Certification (AICNC) is a 12-week intensive AI certification course accredited by The CPD (Continuing Professional Development) Standard Office. Valued at $5,000, the program offers comprehensive training in:
Prompt engineering
Tool selection
Strategic planning
Capacity building
Fundraising
Marketing
AICN’s proprietary AI Adoption Model and AI Integration System for implementation
The curriculum is tailored to the unique needs of nonprofits, focusing on guiding leaders to think like consultants and own their AI knowledge to advance their organization's mission and community impact.
Application Process
Applications for The MOST Scholarship Program are now open. BIPOC nonprofit leaders are encouraged to apply by following these steps:
Visit AICN.us
Complete the short application form outlining demographic information, organization's mission and impact, a commitment to program completion and long-term vision for AI usage in the organization
The deadline for submissions is August 31st, 2024. Successful applicants will receive 90-100% off tuition, with a maximum out-of-pocket cost of $499. Scholarship awards will be announced on October 14th, 2024.
Post-Program Support
AICN is committed to the long-term success of scholarship recipients. After completing the program, graduates will have access to:
Monthly AI strategy sessions with AICN consultants
A peer network of fellow BIPOC nonprofit leaders
Quarterly workshops on emerging AI trends and applications
"We're not just providing training; we're providing a successful system for strategic use of this technology," says Floyd. "This ongoing support ensures that our graduates can continue to adapt as AI technology evolves."
About AI Consultants for Nonprofits
AI Consultants for Nonprofits is the leader in making AI accessible to nonprofit organizations, school systems, and government agencies through AI training, consulting, and certification. Our accredited certification programs are designed for upskilling staff and equipping them with immediate, actionable skills in generative AI. Visit our website at AICN.us for the latest updates and resources on AI in the nonprofit sector.
