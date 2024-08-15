Tim McMichael’s Newly Released "Kevin’s School Adventures" is a Clever Resource for Helping Young Readers Learn About the Bible
“Kevin’s School Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim McMichael is a delightful and interactive children’s story that blends humor with valuable life lessons, illustrating biblical truths in everyday school experiences.
New York, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Kevin’s School Adventures”: an entertaining and heartwarming children’s book. “Kevin’s School Adventures” is the creation of published author, Tim McMichael, a dedicated husband, father, and pastor of North Point Church in Tennessee who has been involved with children’s ministry for over twenty years.
McMichael shares, “School can be a fun place with lots of friends and great teachers but, for some, it can be a very difficult place to find friends and feel welcomed. Add to this problem having to write on paper with a banana or swing in the playground on a chocolate chip cookie. Hey! Anything is possible when you read this interactive story of Kevin’s School Adventure. Find out how Kevin’s adventure makes a difference in Nicole’s life and others in the school.
“It’s one thing to know what the Bible says about a thing, but sometimes it can be pretty hard to know where it fits in real life. Kevin’s story changes every time you read it and is sure to make you laugh at each reading while reinforcing a truth from the Bible in a true-to-life situation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim McMichael’s new book offers a unique and playful approach to teaching children important biblical principles through imaginative storytelling and relatable school scenarios.
Consumers can purchase “Kevin’s School Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kevin’s School Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories