Marie Campbell’s Newly Released "Surprised By Grace" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir of Faith and Redemption
“Surprised By Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie Campbell is a compelling collection of personal stories that illustrate the transformative power of Jesus’s love, faithfulness, and provision throughout the author’s life.
Palmyra, ME, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Surprised By Grace”: a spirit filled reflection on life’s blessings and lessons. “Surprised By Grace” is the creation of published author, Marie Campbell.
Campbell shares, “Surprised by Grace shares stories of how Jesus revealed his love, power, and provision in the life of the author. Through her rebellious years, Jesus never gave up on her. When she hated herself and had given up on life, Jesus continued to pursue her with his faithful love. If you find yourself wondering if there is hope and healing for you, these stories are offered to encourage you to know that Jesus is aware of what you are going through, and you are His personal concern. He longs for you to trust that He is able to care for you.
“Jesus is alive and active. 'He knows you like nobody else does' (Psalm 139). He understands your pain and is able to meet you right where you are. He will never give up on you. In each of these experiences that I shared, God showed up. He is able to show up for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Campbell’s new book provides readers with a powerful testament to the enduring love and grace of Jesus Christ, offering hope and encouragement to those in need of spiritual renewal and healing.
Consumers can purchase “Surprised By Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Surprised By Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
