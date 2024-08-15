Neekita Chand’s Newly Released "War of the Realms" is a Riveting Tale of Spiritual Warfare and Divine Adventure
“War of the Realms” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neekita Chand is an intense and thrilling narrative that delves into the cosmic battle between angels and demons, exploring themes of faith, courage, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.
New York, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “War of the Realms,” a captivating and powerful tale of cosmic conflict and divine purpose, is the creation of published author, Neekita Chand.
Chand shares, “The battle of the legions has ended; the war of the realms has just begun. Arden and the elites have been called to embark on a new mission, facing greater threats and treading through uncharted territories. Tasked with destroying Reynak, home of the demon commanders, the angels must venture on a quest to find the mark of Cain, which is the key to destroying the second heavens.
“Join Arden, God’s last warrior angel, as she fights in the trenches, destroying every stronghold and schemes of the enemy. Facing greater temptations and delving into the darker side of humanity, Arden must confront her fears and stand firm against all that seeks to destroy her grace. The mark of Cain is no easy feat, and the angels are racing against time to find Cain, who carries the mark that will change the tide of war between the angels and the demons.
“Arden and her friends must resist the powers of evil, confront a new enemy on the horizon, protect humanity, find the mark of Cain, and destroy Reynak while confronting the terrors unleashed by the kingdom of darkness. Walk alongside Arden as she perseveres in her faith, explores the world of humans in deeper depths, and unlocks the mysteries of the heavenly realms. Encounter the love and wisdom of God through this epic adventure, and experience the heavenly realms like never before.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neekita Chand’s new book a must-read for anyone interested in spiritual warfare, angelic missions, and the enduring power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “War of the Realms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “War of the Realms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
