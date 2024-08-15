Jennifer Cheshire’s Newly Released "Fingerprints Of Jesus" is an Inspiring Tale of Redemption and Hope
“Fingerprints Of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Cheshire chronicles the journey of a woman from pain and darkness to redemption and hope, highlighting the transformative power of faith and love.
Arab, AL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Fingerprints Of Jesus”: a poignant narrative depicting the remarkable journey of a woman through life's trials and tribulations, guided by the enduring presence of Jesus Christ. “Fingerprints Of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Jennifer Cheshire, a dedicated wife and mother from Alabama.
Cheshire shares, “Fingerprints of Jesus is a journey through a woman’s life who knew the pain of abuse and great loss at a very young age. As a small child, fear gripped most of her days. However, in the midst of the darkness was her precious grandmother, who was her only light. Her grandmother’s love, memories, and teachings live in the quiet, safe places in her mind and heart. The constant struggle with anxiety, fear, and worthlessness paved the way for difficulties to come.
“The damaging scars carried into teen and adulthood for this woman are shown in vivid color. Through the winding pathways of life, stumbling over mistakes and disappointments, she finds true hope. When all seemed lost, and the bottom couldn’t be any further down, somehow there’s hope. This hope is only found in Jesus Christ. Could the prayers her sweet widowed grandmother prayed over her live on in heaven forever? Come and see how Jesus intervenes in the life of brokenness she has found herself.
“Still carrying the scars from a painful childhood, she’s desperately trying to be a good wife and mother. With certain failure and the pain of a broken marriage gripping her soul, God has other plans. See how God can transform lives and change the entire trajectory of her family. Through every twist and turn, see God’s perfect timing working for the good of all. Watch the bonds of unforgiveness break as the love of Jesus is felt in the heart and soul of this woman. Though the walk was not easy, she could face the morning because Jesus was by her side. Step by step, see how the beautiful truths told in the Bible come to life in the lives of this family. As you read, you too will see the 'fingerprints of Jesus.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Cheshire’s new book invites readers to embark on a journey of faith, redemption, and transformation, inspiring hope and renewal in the face of life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Fingerprints Of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Fingerprints Of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
