Erin Marie’s Newly Released "Inspired to Love" is a Heartwarming Romantic Journey
“Inspired to Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Marie is a captivating romance novel that explores themes of self-discovery, healing, and the transformative power of love set against the picturesque backdrop of a small mountain town.
New York, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Inspired to Love”: a touching story of true love and unexpected healing. “Inspired to Love” is the creation of published author, Erin Marie, who resides on a farm in the mountains of Northeast Georgia with her husband and three children.
Erin Marie shares, “Shanna’s nursing career was her pride and joy, and she honestly thought she was happy with her life, but when her longtime boyfriend suddenly 'met someone else,' it forced her to reevaluate what she wanted. She realized she’d been stuck in a relationship with someone who was never supportive of her dreams of being an author, which caused her to quell her aspirations and lose herself in the process. Tired of feeling brokenhearted and sorry for herself, she decided to take six months off to focus on her dream and finish the novel she had, up until now, put on the back burner due to her ex’s lack of support.
“Through a series of events that followed, she found herself in the small mountain town of Maple Falls, New Hampshire. Would this charming town be the one she would use as the setting of her book? Even more, could this be the place that would inspire her to open her heart again to love? Could a kind and chivalrous, ruggedly handsome mountain man be the key to her future? Would an unexpected harrowing ordeal draw them closer or send her running back home?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Marie’s new book is an engaging tale of romance and personal growth that will resonate with readers who appreciate stories of second chances and new beginnings.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired to Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired to Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
