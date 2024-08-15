Jim L. Bond’s Newly Released "Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God" is an Empowering Resource for Spiritual Rejuvenation
“Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim L. Bond is a profound exploration of deepening one’s relationship with God through practical and engaging methods, focusing on conversational and relational theology.
Colorado Springs, CO, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God”: an insightful and transformative guide designed to deepen the reader's relationship with God through practical and engaging methods. “Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God” is the creation of published author, Jim L. Bond, whose honors include two-time all-state player in Texas, first team High School All-American in 1954, two-time NAIA all-American, and Most Promising Young Player of the National AAU Tournament in 1956. Following college graduation, he was drafted by the Lakers in the NBA, which he rejected. Subsequent to his playing days, he has been inducted into seven Halls of Fame including the National High School Athletic Hall of Fame; the NAIA Hall of Fame; and in November 2022, the Small College Hall of Fame.
Bond earned a BA from Pasadena College (now Point Loma Nazarene University), an MDiv. from Nazarene Theological Seminary, and a DMin. from Fuller Theological Seminary. He is the recipient of three honorary degrees.
He has been engaged in a variety of ministry forms. He pastored for seventeen years and was a missionary in Brazil for a couple of years. He served as president of Point Loma Nazarene University for fourteen years. For eight years, he served on the International Board of General Superintendents of his denomination before retiring in 2005.
Bond shares, “While serving as president of a Christian university, Bond often spoke in the college chapels. The students came from a variety of theological traditions. Some were better informed than others as to what they believed. Coming from the Wesleyan tradition, Bond felt some responsibility to help inculcate the theology of his denomination. After all, they brought the university into existence and continued to govern and support it.
“It did not take the president long to discover that the perceptive students were aware of his indoctrination efforts and used the time to catch up on the sleep they had been missing. He determined there had to be a better way. A liberating thought ignited within: why not make Jesus the major thrust of my messages! It revolutionized his thought then—and he has increasingly become more passionate about it over the years.
“Old theological thought forms and their stilted expressions no longer serve us well in communicating our liberating message to the current generation. In this book, Bond contends this can be done best by engaging biblical and relational language that focuses on 'the simplicity that is in Christ' (1 Corinthians 11:3 KJV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim L. Bond’s new book offers a refreshing and practical approach to theology, emphasizing the importance of direct and personal relationship with Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Talking, Listening, and Walking with the Relational God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
