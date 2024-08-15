Angela Lambert’s Newly Released "The Great King" is an Engaging and Inspirational Children’s Tale
“The Great King” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Lambert is a captivating children’s book that presents the gospel message in an accessible and compelling way. Through vibrant illustrations and a relatable narrative, Lambert shares the timeless story of Jesus Christ and His great love for all.
Jessup, MD, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Great King,” a delightful children’s book that introduces young readers to the story of Jesus Christ in a captivating and engaging manner, is the creation of published author, Angela Lambert.
Lambert shares, “The Great King is truly a God-given analogy about the story of our great King, Jesus!
“In an easy-to-read and easy-to-understand parallel of the gospel, children will find the wonders of God’s great love for them. As you journey through the story’s pages, a relative Bible verse will continue to direct the reader to the truth. Children can also learn a Bible verse themselves, even if they can’t read yet, with the 'Learn Your Bible' page!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Lambert’s new book features artwork crafted by Lael A. Abdali.
Consumers can purchase “The Great King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Great King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories