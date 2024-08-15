K. Lynn Wade’s Newly Released “The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship” is a Practical and Insightful Guide
“The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Lynn Wade is a comprehensive guide on building and repairing relationships, offering essential steps and fresh insights into effective connection building for personal and professional success.
Tampa, FL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship”: an informative guide to relationship building. “The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship” is the creation of published author, K. Lynn Wade, who has been an educator, trainer, and consultant. He has conducted training across the country. Mr. Wade has been a highly requested keynote speaker and trainer in the area of education and has an extensive background in relationship building, effective classroom management, and school culture. He was in charge of leadership training for the eighth-largest school district in America. He taught Classroom Management, a college course, for 14 years. Mr. Wade was requested by the local university to conduct very specialized training for school administrators and teachers to turn around their greatest relationship challenges with students and employees. Because of the great success rate, he was asked to continue with it for a number of years. He was hired by a state organization to mentor principals in challenging schools. Mr. Wade was also appointed by the state of Florida to serve on the Education Practices Commission. He has received various accolades, including the Principal of the Year three times and Boss of the Year.
Wade shares, “We go through life developing relationships and sadly suffering through broken ones. Rarely do we stop to give serious thought to determine if there are actual steps in relationship building. What are the critical connections that serve as the sequential steps in building any relationship? What step are you on with every person around you?
“This easy-to-read book will provide you with the essential steps for critical connection building as a spouse, parent, friend, at work with peers, your boss, and indispensable for any person in leadership. It is highly valuable in understanding not only all relationships but also the steps of repairing them. You will be provided with fresh and new insight that will be very beneficial for the rest of your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Lynn Wade’s new book is an essential resource for anyone looking to enhance their relational skills and achieve success in various aspects of life through effective connection building.
Consumers can purchase “The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Critical Connections: for Success in Every Relationship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
