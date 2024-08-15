Robert Recchio’s Newly Released “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial” is an Insightful Exploration of End Times Theology
“The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Recchio is a comprehensive examination of biblical prophecy and eschatology, focusing on the belief in the pre-tribulation rapture of the Church and its implications for Christians.
Winnabow, NC, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial,” a thorough and thought-provoking exploration of end times prophecy, is the creation of published author, Robert Recchio.
Recchio shares, “Robert J. Recchio grew up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. When he was twelve, his grandmother paid for him to spend a week at a Bible retreat in New Hampshire. At the retreat, the author learned about the Rapture and heard the Gospel. One must humble oneself and ask Jesus to take control of one’s life.
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. (Roman 3:23)
“But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name. (John 1:12)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Recchio’s new book provides a detailed analysis of scriptural evidence supporting the pre-tribulation rapture, encouraging believers to deepen their understanding and preparedness for the return of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Pre-Tribulation Rapture of The Church: Pre-Millennial,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
