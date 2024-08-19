J James’s Newly Released "The Eyes of God" is a Thought-Provoking and Reflective Journey
“The Eyes of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author J James is a contemplative exploration of life’s choices and the divine purpose behind every event and individual.
New York, NY, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Eyes of God”: a profound and introspective exploration of life’s choices and divine purpose. “The Eyes of God” is the creation of published author, J James, a dedicated husband and US Navy veteran.
J James shares, “Life is like a meandering river, a path with many forks, and we have the choices to either stop at the next bend or travel to the left or right path. We do not know what the future holds but only that what we choose in life will have a lasting effect. We may not see the results of ours or other’s actions, but rest assured, they will show themselves. So it is with my life. There were still many paths to follow, but before I chose which direction I would go, I reflected many times on events long past that affected me for my lifetime. I believe God created us all for a purpose, no matter how insignificant we may feel those purposes are. He created all things for a purpose. Not just things but events, seasons, times, and oh yes, incredibly special people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J James’s new book an insightful narrative that delves into the significance of life’s moments and the overarching purpose God has for everyone and everything.
Consumers can purchase “The Eyes of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Eyes of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
J James shares, “Life is like a meandering river, a path with many forks, and we have the choices to either stop at the next bend or travel to the left or right path. We do not know what the future holds but only that what we choose in life will have a lasting effect. We may not see the results of ours or other’s actions, but rest assured, they will show themselves. So it is with my life. There were still many paths to follow, but before I chose which direction I would go, I reflected many times on events long past that affected me for my lifetime. I believe God created us all for a purpose, no matter how insignificant we may feel those purposes are. He created all things for a purpose. Not just things but events, seasons, times, and oh yes, incredibly special people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J James’s new book an insightful narrative that delves into the significance of life’s moments and the overarching purpose God has for everyone and everything.
Consumers can purchase “The Eyes of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Eyes of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories