Leigh Tyson’s New Book, "Welcome to Summit Springs: Book 1," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Face Her Past in Order to Start a New Life in the Town of Summit Springs
New York, NY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leigh Tyson, whose hobbies include reading, writing, and watching classic television, has completed her most recent book, “Welcome to Summit Springs: Book 1”: a gripping tale of a young woman who, on the run from her ex, makes what she believes will be a short stay in the town of Summit Springs, but soon finds a reason to stay in a rancher named Mason.
A resident of Maryland, Leigh Tyson has always dreamed about being an author for many years. She worked in the service department at a car dealership, holding down many positions, and is currently employed in an optometrist office while she continues her new writing career. Tyson hopes you enjoy her books and come back for more as she hopes to continue the “Summit Springs” series with more books.
“Abby is on the run and needs to stay one step ahead of her ex,” shares Leigh. “The stop in Summit Springs is only temporary, just a short visit until she can find another place to go. Mason is a rancher with deep roots in the community. There is no way they should be together, and yet neither of them can seem to stay away from the other.
“The longer she stays, the more roots she plants and the more people who are in danger if her ex finds her. And yet she can’t seem to leave any of them even if she knows she should. Now she will have to face her past head-on if she is ever going to have a future with these people.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leigh Tyson’s book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they follow Abby’s attempts to navigate both her traumatic past and potential future, leaving her with the difficult choice to continue running or remain and fight for what she wants. Expertly paced and emotionally explosive, Tyson weaves a character-driven novel that will keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Welcome to Summit Springs: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
