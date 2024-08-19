Author Pamela Marie McWilliams’s New Book, "Mr. Buckingham," Centers Around a Mule Who Chases After His Dream of Dancing Despite the Way Others Treat Him

Recent release “Mr. Buckingham” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Marie McWilliams is a heartwarming tale that follows the titular Mr. Buckingham, a shabby old mule who surprises everyone at the annual rodeo with his unexpected talent for tap-dancing. Through determination and creativity, he wins the hearts of the crowd and the coveted first prize.