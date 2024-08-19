Author Pamela Marie McWilliams’s New Book, "Mr. Buckingham," Centers Around a Mule Who Chases After His Dream of Dancing Despite the Way Others Treat Him
Recent release “Mr. Buckingham” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pamela Marie McWilliams is a heartwarming tale that follows the titular Mr. Buckingham, a shabby old mule who surprises everyone at the annual rodeo with his unexpected talent for tap-dancing. Through determination and creativity, he wins the hearts of the crowd and the coveted first prize.
Fridley, MN, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Marie McWilliams, the author of “Mr. Cutty Coat and the Sheep” and “The Naval Navel Academy/Naval Navel Cadets,” has completed her new book, “Mr. Buckingham”: a delightful story that follows the journey of Mr. Buckingham, a mule who defies expectations and discovers his hidden talent amidst adversity.
“Mr. Buckingham was teased and rejected, but he had a surprise no one ever expected,” writes McWilliams. “He longed to dance at the annual rodeo, but it wasn’t a tap dance show. So Mr. Buckingham crafted a dance routine sure to amuse and four sparkling U-shaped tap-dance shoes. He entered into the bucking horse rodeo where he hoped to get first in show. He needed something to make his confidence grow. Mr. Buckingham tapped, and he danced until the music paused. There was gazillions of oohs and a bazillion aahs followed by a standing applause. Although Mr. Buckingham was a shabby ole horse, with few friends to know, he indeed won the annual bucking horse rodeo.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pamela Marie McWilliams’s engaging tale offers readers an important message of resilience and learning to believe in oneself, no matter their circumstances. With colorful artwork to help bring McWilliams’s story to life, “Mr. Buckingham” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to embrace their unique talents that make them special.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mr. Buckingham” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Mr. Buckingham was teased and rejected, but he had a surprise no one ever expected,” writes McWilliams. “He longed to dance at the annual rodeo, but it wasn’t a tap dance show. So Mr. Buckingham crafted a dance routine sure to amuse and four sparkling U-shaped tap-dance shoes. He entered into the bucking horse rodeo where he hoped to get first in show. He needed something to make his confidence grow. Mr. Buckingham tapped, and he danced until the music paused. There was gazillions of oohs and a bazillion aahs followed by a standing applause. Although Mr. Buckingham was a shabby ole horse, with few friends to know, he indeed won the annual bucking horse rodeo.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pamela Marie McWilliams’s engaging tale offers readers an important message of resilience and learning to believe in oneself, no matter their circumstances. With colorful artwork to help bring McWilliams’s story to life, “Mr. Buckingham” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to embrace their unique talents that make them special.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mr. Buckingham” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories