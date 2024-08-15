Author Don Baunsgard’s New Book, "Surrender," is a Profound Exploration of Faith and the Transformative Power of Letting Go of One’s Past for the Future

Recent release “Surrender” from Covenant Books author Don Baunsgard is an inspiring deep dive that encourages readers to relinquish control and embrace a deeper connection with God. Through heartfelt reflections and personal anecdotes, Baunsgard inspires a journey of faith, urging readers to surrender their burdens and trust in divine guidance.