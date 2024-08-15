Author Don Baunsgard’s New Book, "Surrender," is a Profound Exploration of Faith and the Transformative Power of Letting Go of One’s Past for the Future
Recent release “Surrender” from Covenant Books author Don Baunsgard is an inspiring deep dive that encourages readers to relinquish control and embrace a deeper connection with God. Through heartfelt reflections and personal anecdotes, Baunsgard inspires a journey of faith, urging readers to surrender their burdens and trust in divine guidance.
Snoqualmie, WA, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Don Baunsgard has completed his new book, “Surrender”: a poignant and heartfelt read providing insight to guide readers on a spiritual journey towards surrendering control and finding peace in trusting God’s plan.
“To surrender is to be free of the weight of this world…and the weight of this world is heavy,” writes Baunsgard. “Day in and day out, we wrestle with our faith. We wrestle to make time for God, to not just read God’s Word but to spend time with God in his Word. We struggle to find time or remember to pray, and then our prayer over dinner turns into a Sunday night prayer session.
“When we are ready to walk in a real and genuine relationship with the Lord, we must hand over the reins, no strings attached. We must fully surrender. Have you given him complete control of your life? Have you stopped trying to offer ways to solve your own problems? Or have you learned the gift of giving it to God and letting it go? It is far from easy, but it is worth it.
“Jesus waits for you at the door. When you are ready for him to lead you on his path for is glory, you will have to surrender your whole life, all of it, to him. Are you ready to surrender?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Don Baunsgard’s new book serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking spiritual growth and deeper intimacy with God. Drawing on years of personal observations and insight, Baunsgard’s message will resonate with readers of all backgrounds, offering a message of peace and fulfillment through surrendering to God’s divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Surrender” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
