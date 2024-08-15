Authors Beth. H. Wilson, PhD & C. Brady Wilson, PhD’s New Book, “Encountering Divine Presence,” is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Illness Journeys of Both Authors
Recent release “Encountering Divine Presence: One Couple's Memoir of Pain, Death, and Joy” from Covenant Books authors Beth. H. Wilson, PhD & C. Brady Wilson, PhD share their transformative journeys through illness, detailing encounters with God amidst pain, death, and ultimate joy to help readers discover the profound presence of divine grace in life’s darkest moments.
Phoenix, AZ, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beth. H. Wilson, PhD, who received her PhD in organizational communication from Michigan State University, and C. Brady Wilson, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist practicing in Arizona for over forty years, have completed their new book, “Encountering Divine Presence: One Couple's Memoir of Pain, Death, and Joy”: A poignant and spiritually enriching memoir that chronicles the harrowing illness journeys of both authors, offering a testament to the transformative power of faith in the face of disease.
In “Encountering Divine Presence,” readers will follow along on Dr. Brady Wilson’s journey, beginning in 2008 with a devastating diagnosis of leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. Treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, Brady recounts his gripping experience through a sixteen-hour surgery and the profound moments of clinical death that brought him into direct communion with divine presence. Dr. Beth Wilson’s own health challenges commenced in 2015, marked by debilitating pain and chronic fatigue. Her five-year odyssey to uncover the source of her ailments paralleled Brady’s journey, culminating in shared experiences of divine revelation and spiritual awakening amidst adversity.
“Generally, when tragedy comes, it is not only the person who suffers,” share the authors. “Immediate family, friends, colleagues, extended family, and many others who are connected to the individual are highly affected. As you read about our illness journeys, you will see it was our immediate and extended families, friends, and colleagues who not only helped us but supported, comforted, prayed, and brought food when we thought we could not go on.
“We have had very different illness journeys, as you will read in our stories. However, we have encountered divine presence, which for many people comes in various forms and ways, as it did for each of us. Whatever our and your paths are, an encounter with divine presence is always life-changing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth. H. Wilson, PhD & C. Brady Wilson, PhD’s new book delves into the intimate and profound encounters with the divine that sustained the Wilsons through their individual health crises, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for readers grappling with their own illnesses and offering a roadmap to finding spiritual solace and strength in times of trial. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Encountering Divine Presence” is about the universal human quest for meaning and spiritual connection, and the profound grace that emerges from encountering God in unexpected places and difficult moments in life.
Readers can purchase “Encountering Divine Presence: One Couple's Memoir of Pain, Death, and Joy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
