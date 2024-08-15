Authors Beth. H. Wilson, PhD & C. Brady Wilson, PhD’s New Book, “Encountering Divine Presence,” is a Powerful Memoir That Details the Illness Journeys of Both Authors

Recent release “Encountering Divine Presence: One Couple's Memoir of Pain, Death, and Joy” from Covenant Books authors Beth. H. Wilson, PhD & C. Brady Wilson, PhD share their transformative journeys through illness, detailing encounters with God amidst pain, death, and ultimate joy to help readers discover the profound presence of divine grace in life’s darkest moments.