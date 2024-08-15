Author Derick Wilson’s New Book, "Benny Wants to be an Astronaut," is an Engaging Story of a Young Boy’s Journey in Life While Learning to Navigate the World with Autism

Recent release “Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut” from Covenant Books author Derick Wilson is a captivating and heartfelt tale that centers around Benny, a young boy who is diagnosed with autism at an early age. Despite the support of his father, Benny still faces struggles in life but refuses to give up and works hard in order to realize his dreams.