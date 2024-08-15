Author Derick Wilson’s New Book, "Benny Wants to be an Astronaut," is an Engaging Story of a Young Boy’s Journey in Life While Learning to Navigate the World with Autism
Recent release “Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut” from Covenant Books author Derick Wilson is a captivating and heartfelt tale that centers around Benny, a young boy who is diagnosed with autism at an early age. Despite the support of his father, Benny still faces struggles in life but refuses to give up and works hard in order to realize his dreams.
Fort Knox, KY, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Derick Wilson, who currently serves as an Active Guard Reserve military police officer in the United States Army, has completed his new book, “Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut”: a charming story that follows a young boy named Benny who is diagnosed with autism and must learn to navigate the world in order to achieve his goals.
A graduate of Claflin University, author Derick Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology and a Master of Science in criminal justice from Webster University and is currently pursuing a Master of Art in teaching special education from Western Governors University. The author is a proud father of an amazing son, Braxton Wilson, who is autistic and contains a prodigious amount of energy. Derick is also a God-fearing man who allows God to guide his path, which has led him to wanting to be an educator.
“‘Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut’ introduces its readers to a little boy—and his father—who wants to be something amazing in the world, but Benny learns he will have to navigate through life after being diagnosed with autism,” writes Derick. “It provides minor humor, fear, sadness, and resilience. This book provides children and parents with the understanding and encouragement to deal with life even when people don’t believe in them. Benny and his father learn that as long as you try really hard, you can achieve anything you put your mind to.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Derick Wilson’s new book is inspired by the author’s son, Braxton, and will take readers on a powerful journey as they follow along on Benny’s journey to discover his own strengths and talents despite what others may say about him. With colorful artwork to help bring Derick’s tale to life, “Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to see how those diagnosed with autism are gifted and brilliant, and can overcome any challenge in life.
Readers can purchase “Benny Wants to Be an Astronaut” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
