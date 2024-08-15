Authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s New Book, "God Works in Mysterious Ways," is a Captivating Tale of Family, Resilience, and Self-Reliance
Recent release “God Works in Mysterious Ways” from Covenant Books authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis tells the compelling story of McLandon Buchanan and his family as they transition from city life in Nashville to the country in Gallatin and embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience while adapting to their new lives.
Elora, TN, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Helen Buchanan Amason, a trained baker and cake decorator, and Donna Altmeyer Davis, who enjoys crafting and has recently taken up woodburning, have completed their new book, “God Works in Mysterious Ways”: an engaging novel that follows the story of McLandon Buchanan and his family as they navigate the challenges of moving from city life in Nashville to a rural farm in Gallatin, Tennessee, all while a national conflict looms on the horizon.
“McLandon Buchanan is married to MaryAnn Kelly,” write the authors. “They have eight children and live in Nashville, Tennessee. McLandon sent his five older children to Gallatin, Tennessee, to help his sister, Marie Wingate. Marie is pregnant and is due to have her baby in less than a month. Marie needed help on the Wingate Farm and help with keeping up with her household chores. After a week, Marie sent McLandon a telegram to come get his children. They were more work than help to her.
“Marie had to teach the three girls basic household chores, and the two boys didn’t want to do any barn or fieldwork. The boys kept getting into trouble. After learning that his children didn’t know how to do anything useful around the house or farm, he decided to move his family to the country.”
The authors continue, “MaryAnn was in all the high-society clubs and goings on in Nashville to the point that she had spoiled her older children and neglected the three younger ones. She had spoiled her children, letting the domestic help do all the household chores and taking care of the three little ones. McLandon and his family are going to learn to earn a living by the sweat of their brow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking novel that explores themes of family, resilience, and the challenges of adapting to unforeseen circumstances. Through McLandon’s journey and the Buchanan family’s trials, “God Works in Mysterious Ways” offers a rich narrative about the strength found in unity and the importance of preparing for an uncertain future.
Readers can purchase “God Works in Mysterious Ways” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
