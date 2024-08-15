Authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s New Book, "God Works in Mysterious Ways," is a Captivating Tale of Family, Resilience, and Self-Reliance

Recent release “God Works in Mysterious Ways” from Covenant Books authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis tells the compelling story of McLandon Buchanan and his family as they transition from city life in Nashville to the country in Gallatin and embark on a journey of self-discovery and resilience while adapting to their new lives.