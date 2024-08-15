Author Casie McCarley’s New Book, “A Cactus Named Coop Can Be a Garden Plant Too!” is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Celebrates Individuality and Diversity

Recent release “A Cactus Named Coop Can Be a Garden Plant Too!” from Covenant Books author Casie McCarley invites young readers on a thrilling journey where Coop the cactus learns the beauty of being true to oneself. Through delightful illustrations and a stirring narrative, this story will help to foster meaningful conversations about identity, acceptance, and the wonder of nature's diversity.