Author J.S. Freeman’s New Book, "The Cannibal and the Ghost," is a Historical Fiction Novel Set in 1839 on the Remote Islands of Southeast Asia

Recent release “The Cannibal and the Ghost” from Covenant Books author J.S. Freeman is a historical fiction novel set in 1839 on the remote islands of Southeast Asia. A seafaring exploration brings together the East and the West. The sole survivor of a shipwreck and an exiled native cross paths with preconceived ideas of each other. Once their misunderstandings are put aside, they embark on a timeless adventure.