Author J.S. Freeman’s New Book, "The Cannibal and the Ghost," is a Historical Fiction Novel Set in 1839 on the Remote Islands of Southeast Asia
Recent release “The Cannibal and the Ghost” from Covenant Books author J.S. Freeman is a historical fiction novel set in 1839 on the remote islands of Southeast Asia. A seafaring exploration brings together the East and the West. The sole survivor of a shipwreck and an exiled native cross paths with preconceived ideas of each other. Once their misunderstandings are put aside, they embark on a timeless adventure.
Jacksonville, FL, August 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.S. Freeman has completed his new book, “The Cannibal and the Ghost”: an exciting novel that brings readers along on a seafaring expedition.
The sole survivor of a shipwreck and an exiled native cross paths with preconceived ideas of each other. Once their misunderstandings are put aside, they embark on a timeless adventure.
Author J.S. Freeman paints a vivid picture of the setting for readers, writing, “Ilisapesi stood near the shore, the soothing sand filling the gaps between her toes. The morning breeze played with her lamp-black hair as she closed her eyes and tasted the ocean on her lips. She approached the low tide to begin her morning chores. The Ami girl noticed that the receding sea had already trapped a variety of creatures in the numerous large rock cavities. Her shoulder basket quickly filled with the daily harvest as she leaped from formation to formation. The serene rhythm of her singing mingled with the sound of the waves.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.S. Freeman’s new book offers an exhilarating oceanic adventure for readers.
Readers can purchase “The Cannibal and the Ghost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The sole survivor of a shipwreck and an exiled native cross paths with preconceived ideas of each other. Once their misunderstandings are put aside, they embark on a timeless adventure.
Author J.S. Freeman paints a vivid picture of the setting for readers, writing, “Ilisapesi stood near the shore, the soothing sand filling the gaps between her toes. The morning breeze played with her lamp-black hair as she closed her eyes and tasted the ocean on her lips. She approached the low tide to begin her morning chores. The Ami girl noticed that the receding sea had already trapped a variety of creatures in the numerous large rock cavities. Her shoulder basket quickly filled with the daily harvest as she leaped from formation to formation. The serene rhythm of her singing mingled with the sound of the waves.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.S. Freeman’s new book offers an exhilarating oceanic adventure for readers.
Readers can purchase “The Cannibal and the Ghost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories